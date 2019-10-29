QB's Khalil Tate and Grant Gunnell

It's safe to say that Oregon State defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar will have his work cut out for him in preparations this week. With Sumlin and Co. looking like they're going to move forward with both Khalil Tate and Grant Gunnell at quarterback moving forward, it adds a whole new headache in configuring a gameplan. While it's often said that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none, Sumlin is very confident that the Wildcats will be able to utilize both players' skillsets. With Gunnell getting the start last week and Tate coming in relief, it'll be anyone's guess how Sumlin decides to utilize the duo against Oregon State.

RB JJ Taylor

Oregon State players, coaches, and fans won't soon forget JJ Taylor as he ran wild in Reser Stadium last year, racking up a career-high 284 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 35-14 romp. While Taylor hasn't been quite as explosive as last year, there's no doubt he'll be one of the focal points on the Beavers' defensive gameplan as he managed 107 yards on the ground against Stanford a week ago.

LB's Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II

If there's strength in Arizona's defense this season, it's in linebackers Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II. With Schooler leading the team with 63 tackles and Fields checking in right behind him with 62, there's very little that these two can't stop on the field. While the Wildcats as a whole have really struggled in terms of allowing a lot of points and a lot of yards, having two linebackers that both boast 60+ tackles is impressive. With the Wildcats having a massive coaching overhaul defensively this week, it's possible we'll see these two dynamic linebackers be even more impactful against Oregon State.