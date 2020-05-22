The state of Arizona has been an area of focus for Oregon State recruiting under head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff. The Beavs have seen many additions of Arizonians in the past, most recently from Gilbert offensive lineman Cooper Darling in the 2020 class.

For the class of 2021, there are certainly some names to keep an eye on, and BeaversEdge has the latest on them below.

PROMO: Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!