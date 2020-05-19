If there's one area of concern for the Oregon State football team heading into the 2020 season, it's the offensive line. After graduating three starters in Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco, the Beavers will be looking to three new faces to fill the void.

Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is as good as they come when it comes to developing talent, but it's going to be a huge hindrance that spring practices were canceled. Outside of the defensive backs who were breaking in several new JUCO faces, there's not a position group on the roster that needed the spring reps and experience more than the guys upfront.

Prior to practices being canned, Michalczik noted that all five positions were open and up for grabs and that the competition over the course of spring and fall camp would see those positions be filled by the cream rising to the top.

Given that the Beavers have lofty expectations to return to bowl eligibility in 2020, having a solid to good offensive line will be of the utmost importance. The Beavers have plenty of capable players who can fill the void, but they weren't able to build that chemistry and get those crucial reps during spring ball which will put them behind the curve heading into fall camp.