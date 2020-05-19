3 areas of concern for Oregon State Football in 2020
With the Oregon State football team in the midst of pre-preparation for the 2020 season amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, BeaversEdge.com dives into three key areas of strength for the team.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
RELATED: 3 areas of strength for OSU in 2020 | Hidden Valley HC on Sam Vidlak
1. Offensive Line
If there's one area of concern for the Oregon State football team heading into the 2020 season, it's the offensive line. After graduating three starters in Blake Brandel, Gus Lavaka, and Clay Cordasco, the Beavers will be looking to three new faces to fill the void.
Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is as good as they come when it comes to developing talent, but it's going to be a huge hindrance that spring practices were canceled. Outside of the defensive backs who were breaking in several new JUCO faces, there's not a position group on the roster that needed the spring reps and experience more than the guys upfront.
Prior to practices being canned, Michalczik noted that all five positions were open and up for grabs and that the competition over the course of spring and fall camp would see those positions be filled by the cream rising to the top.
Given that the Beavers have lofty expectations to return to bowl eligibility in 2020, having a solid to good offensive line will be of the utmost importance. The Beavers have plenty of capable players who can fill the void, but they weren't able to build that chemistry and get those crucial reps during spring ball which will put them behind the curve heading into fall camp.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news