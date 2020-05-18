Oregon State's latest commitment could prove to be a sneaky good one as Hidden Valley quarterback Sam Vidlak has all the tools to be a solid quarterback at the next level. Vidlak, who was first committed to Montana, posted big numbers throughout his junior season with 3,404 total passing yards, 44 touchdown passes and just 3 interceptions.

Hidden Valley head coach James Powers has watched Vidlak grow up as a person and a player and projects a bright future for him in Corvallis. We spoke with him to get his thoughts on Sam and his commitment.

