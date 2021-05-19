2022 WR/TE Colston Loveland Has Oregon State In Top 7

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

2022 Gooding (ID) wide receiver/tight end Colston Loveland dropped his top seven schools on Tuesday evening, and Oregon State made the cut.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder, who boasted offers from 12 schools, trimmed down his preferred schools to Arizona, Michigan, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, & Alabama, and OSU.

Loveland and tight ends coach Brian Wozniak have stayed in close contact over the past year and currently, Loveland is set to have an Oregon State official visit the weekend of June 18th.

He's coming off a junior season at Gooding High School that saw him catch 69 passes for 816 yards and five touchdowns. That came on the heels of a sophomore season in 2019-20 that saw him record 91 catches for 1147 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Given that the Beavers could use more size in the receiving room, it's no surprise that Loveland has become one of their top targets. His size, frame, and versatility make him one of the more intriguing skill position prospects on OSU's radar.

The competition for his services will be fierce with some big names in the mix, but the Beavers have to feel good about their chances with how involved they've been in Loveland's process.

