Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

On Thursday, Fresno (CA) wide receiver Xavier Worthy released his top six schools - a list that features Oregon State, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Michigan and his hometown school Fresno State.



Worthy is a speedy receiver with good size, and Oregon State has been one of the schools recruiting him since the beginning. If recruits are permitted to take visits by the summer time, he will be on campus in Corvallis in June. Until then, he has narrowed it down to six and will focus on them until he commits on the early signing day.

"I am hearing from them all every day and it is a big weight off of my shoulders," Worthy said of his list.