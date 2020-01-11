Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

Salt Lake City (UT) safety Jeffrey Bassa is one of the most versatile play makers in the class of 2021, which is quickly becomes apparent when watching his film. Whether it is returning kickoffs for touchdowns, intercepting passes or catching touchdowns, Bassa does it all.

Bassa picked up his first offer from Utah State in June of 2018, and nearly a full year later added his first power five offer from Utah. Oregon State followed shortly after, and the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety now boasts five offers after Oklahoma State and Washington State joined the mix in November.

With 2021 recruitment on the rise, Bassa is looking forward to exploring his opportunities and hopes to earn more.

“The recruitment process is going pretty good,” Bassa said. “I’m looking to build more relationships with more coaches and hopefully grab some more offers.”

