Frisco (TX) quarterback Jalen Kitna was born to play football. His father, Jon, was a quarterback in the NFL for 14 years, and Jalen is trying to follow in his foot steps.

Kitna currently boasts seven offers from Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Florida, Yale, and Oregon State. He picked up the offer from Oregon State this past weekend after a brief visit to campus.

“It was a great experience,” said Kitna. “I got to meet all the coaches, see the facilities, get to know them really well, get to know their scheme, take some pictures, and see the plans for the future of the program.”

