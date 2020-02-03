With the February recruiting dead period now among us, many players scrambled to make some last minute visits before things were shut down for a little bit. Calabasas (CA) quarterback Finn Collins is one player who made the most of his last weekend by taking a visit to Oregon State.

Collins has held an offer from the Beavers for a little over a month, which was his first power five offer. After getting out to Corvallis, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback instantly fell in love with what the school and program had to offer.

“It was awesome,” said Collins. “I was actually really surprised with the facilities, the coaching staff, the people and just the whole city of Corvallis. I absolutely loved it there.”

