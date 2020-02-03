News More News
Top Oregon State Offensive Players in 2019: No. 4 Artavis Pierce

After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to PFFs' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 4 is running back Artavis Pierce.

Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 17 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps

No. 4 Artavis Pierce
Overall season grade: 78.8

Grade on passing plays:

70.4

Pass block grade:

56.4

Grade of running plays:

80.8

Run block grade:

57.0

Fumbling grade:

80.7

Season snap count:

439
A grade of "60" is considered average | scale is 0-100
