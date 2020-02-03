Top Oregon State Offensive Players in 2019: No. 4 Artavis Pierce
After running through Oregon State's top 10 defensive players, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at OSU's top 10 offensive players, all according to PFFs' grades/analytics. Coming in at No. 4 is running back Artavis Pierce.
Note: Players needed to have seen 100 snaps in order to be on this list... 17 Beaver offensive players saw 100+ snaps
No. 4 Artavis Pierce
|Overall season grade:
|78.8
|
Grade on passing plays:
|
70.4
|
Pass block grade:
|
56.4
|
Grade of running plays:
|
80.8
|
Run block grade:
|
57.0
|
Fumbling grade:
|
80.7
|
Season snap count:
|
439
