BeaversEdge.com

There's just five days until the class of 2019 starts to sign their letters of intent, but OSU just landed a prospect in the 2020 class.

Tualatin (Ore.) inside linebacker John Miller announced his commitment to the Beavers.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has been a regular around the Valley Football Center in the past year, attending practices and football games. He landed the scholarship offer from Oregon State in March.

Miller recorded 87 tackles, three interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, and nine tackles for loss in 2018. He helped lead the Tualatin Timberwolves to a 7-4 record that included a playoff win over Mountain View.