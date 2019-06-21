Oregon State’s massive recruiting weekend got off to a flaming hot start when 2020 tight end Tommy Spencer committed to the Beavers.

Blessed to be given the opportunity to play football at the next level. I’m Committed! #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/uLAyRbdyXE

The Roseville, California native picked up his offer less than a month ago, and immediately began looking at dates for an official visit. Though he is not in Corvallis this weekend, Spencer will likely be on campus in the near future.

Coach Wozniak has handled the recruitment of Spencer, and made a great impression in a short amount of time. In an interview with BeaversEdge less than two weeks ago, Spencer had this to say about coach Woz:



“I really like him. He is a younger coach, so it is easy to talk to him and relate to him. He talks to me every couple days and just keeps me in the loop.”



