2020 Roseville TE Tommy Spencer commits to Oregon State
Oregon State’s massive recruiting weekend got off to a flaming hot start when 2020 tight end Tommy Spencer committed to the Beavers.
Blessed to be given the opportunity to play football at the next level. I’m Committed! #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/uLAyRbdyXE— Tommy Spencer (@TommySpencer24) June 22, 2019
The Roseville, California native picked up his offer less than a month ago, and immediately began looking at dates for an official visit. Though he is not in Corvallis this weekend, Spencer will likely be on campus in the near future.
Coach Wozniak has handled the recruitment of Spencer, and made a great impression in a short amount of time. In an interview with BeaversEdge less than two weeks ago, Spencer had this to say about coach Woz:
“I really like him. He is a younger coach, so it is easy to talk to him and relate to him. He talks to me every couple days and just keeps me in the loop.”
At six-foot-five and 240 pounds, Spencer has the size necessary to be a dangerous tight end in the power five. While watching his film, it isn’t hard to pick up on many different attributes that make him a good tight end.
While he may not have break-away speed, Spencer takes long strides which helps him keep his distance from defenders in the open field. On top of his speed, his ability to catch in traffic and make big blocks on the edge are apparent throughout his highlight tape.
Oregon State will host another tight end this weekend as Servite High School playmaker Jake Overman is taking his official visit along with DT Latrell Bankston, WR Jeremiah Hunter, RB Isaiah Newell, OL Cooper Darling, and DE Alex Lemon.