BeaversEdge - 2020 Oregon State Football Schedule Set

The Oregon State football team will officially open its 2020 season on September 26th, hosting the California Golden Bears at Reser Stadium.

The schedule, which is nothing like we've ever seen, features Oregon State's annual rivalry with Oregon on October 17th, which is the Beavers' fourth game of the season.

The slate features a home-friendly first half as four of Beavers' first six games will be at Reser Stadium. It gets more road-intense from there as the Beavers will finish the 10-game schedule with three of their last four contests being out of state.

The Beavers’ bye is Oct. 31 and the Pac-12 placed a flex week in the schedule – for any game makeup needs -- at the end of the season – Dec. 12 –before the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 18. Also, the flexible schedule provides an opportunity to shift a game to the bye week.

This is the first time the Beavers won’t end the regular season by playing Oregon since 2012 when Hurricane Isaac forced Nicholls State to be moved to Dec. 1. It’s also the first time the Beavers won’t end their conference schedule against Oregon since 2003 when the Beavers visited USC on Dec. 6, two weeks after playing the Ducks.

"We have built a scheduling model that is flexible but today's announcement is not a guarantee that these games will be played,” VP and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes said. “As has been the case, we will continue to look to the local health authorities to guide our decisions on all practices and competitions.”

Full Schedule:

September 26th - California

October 3rd - UCLA

October 10th - @ Utah

October 17th - Oregon

October 24th - @ Washington

November 7th - Arizona

November 11th - @ Stanford

November 21st - Washington State

November 28th - @ Colorado

December 5th - @ Arizona State