Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 08:23:13 -0500') }} football Edit

WR Jamir Shepard will visit Oregon State

Mlas2vfggwgc6kp9th2p
palyathletics.com
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

The Oregon State Beavers became the first school to offer Palo Alto (Calif.) wide receiver Jamir Shepard back in February."I honestly didn’t see that offer coming until one of my coaches, Eric Wash...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}