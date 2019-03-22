BeaversEdge.com

WR Jamir Shepard will visit Oregon State
The Oregon State Beavers became the first school to offer Palo Alto (Calif.) wide receiver Jamir Shepard back in February."I honestly didn’t see that offer coming until one of my coaches, Eric Wash...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news