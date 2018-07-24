BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Brian Wozniak, who has been a part of the Oregon State football staff the last four years, has been elevated to tight ends coach, Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith announced on Tuesday.

The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

“Coach Wozniak is highly respected by our team and his experience at both playing tight end and coaching the position is a tremendous asset,” Smith said. “I’m also excited about what he brings to the program from a recruiting perspective with his enthusiasm and his ability to connect with coaches and athletes.”

Wozniak spent the 2015-17 seasons at OSU as an offensive graduate tight ends coach before transitioning to offensive quality control analyst earlier this year.

The 27-year-old was a four-year letterman tight end at Wisconsin, finishing his eligibility following the 2013 season. He played in 47 career games, starting two seasons. In addition, he played in three Rose Bowl games and was a member of three Big Ten Champion Badger teams. He signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons prior to the 2014 season.