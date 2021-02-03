BeaversEdge - Where The 2021 Class Currently Stands Heading Into NSD

Where The 2021 Class Currently Stands Heading Into NSD
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
The final signing period for the class of 2021 has arrived.
Click here to preview all of the action for today, including leftover targets, transfer portal additions, and more. To revisit all the content and information from the early signing period, click here.
Below, we take a look at where the class currently stands heading into the day.
FULL CLASS
|Name
|Position
|Hometown
|Rating
|
Offensive Line
|
Hood River, OR
|
5.4
|
Linebacker
|
Mission Viejo, CA
|
5.6
|
Quarterback
|
Grants Pass, OR
|
5.6
|
Running Back
|
Portland, OR
|
5.7
|
Tight End
|
Carmel, CA
|
5.4
|
Defensive Line
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
5.5
|
Athlete
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
5.5
|
Wide Receiver
|
Arlington, TX
|
5.5
|
Semisi Saluni
|
Linebacker
|
Walnut Creek, CA
|
5.4
BREAKDOWN
9 Signees
6 Three-stars
3 Two-stars
State Breakdown
3 California
3 Oregon
1 Texas
1 Utah
1 Washington
Position Breakdown
1 DB
2 LB
1 DL
1 WR
1 QB
1 OL
1 TE
1 RB
EARLY ENROLLEES
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.