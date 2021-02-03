 BeaversEdge - Where The 2021 Class Currently Stands Heading Into NSD
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 07:55:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Where The 2021 Class Currently Stands Heading Into NSD

Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

The final signing period for the class of 2021 has arrived.

Click here to preview all of the action for today, including leftover targets, transfer portal additions, and more. To revisit all the content and information from the early signing period, click here.

Below, we take a look at where the class currently stands heading into the day.

FULL CLASS

2021 Signing Class
Name Position Hometown Rating

Henry Buckles

Offensive Line

Hood River, OR

5.4

Easton Mascarenas

Linebacker

Mission Viejo, CA

5.6

Sam Vidlak

Quarterback

Grants Pass, OR

5.6

Damir Collins

Running Back

Portland, OR

5.7

JT Byrne

Tight End

Carmel, CA

5.4

Omarion Fa'amoe

Defensive Line

Salt Lake City, UT

5.5

Arnez Madison

Athlete

Los Angeles, CA

5.5

Jimmy Valsin

Wide Receiver

Arlington, TX

5.5

Semisi Saluni

Linebacker

Walnut Creek, CA

5.4
For more details on what time & where each player will sign, check out The Dam Board.

BREAKDOWN

9 Signees

6 Three-stars

3 Two-stars

State Breakdown

3 California

3 Oregon

1 Texas

1 Utah

1 Washington

Position Breakdown

1 DB

2 LB

1 DL

1 WR

1 QB

1 OL

1 TE

1 RB

