After wrapping up a successful weekend full of official visits, there is now less than two weeks remaining until pen meets paper for the class of 2020 early signing period. Oregon State has addressed a lot of needs so far in their 2020 recruiting class, and is looking to fill a few more holes before things become official.

National recruiting rankings as of December 8th, 2019

Not only has Jonathan Smith improved the team on the field, but it appears that the incoming talent will improve in recruiting rankings as well. According to the Rivals 2020 Team Rankings, Oregon State currently sits at number 57 with 16 commitments. The class is ranked higher than multiple ranked teams including the likes of Utah, Baylor, Virginia, Memphis, USC and more. For context, Oregon State's 2019 class finished at no. 66 according to Rivals with 1155 points.

Pac-12 recruiting rankings as of December 8th, 2019