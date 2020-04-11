Recruiting never stops. Even though a new dead period has been put in place, the wheels continue to turn in the world of recruiting. Oregon State is making the most of the situation and staying as busy as possible. In the last week, the Beavs made the top 8 for a four-star tight end, sent out a new offer in the class of 2021, and spoke with BeaversEdge to break down the changes they have made in the midst of COVID-19. A full breakdown of those happenings is below. PROMO: Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

Oregon State Makes Top List For 4-star Tight End Brock Bowers

The Beavers are not taking a massive class for 2021, but have offered a fair amount of tight ends. Arguably the top tight end on the list for Oregon State and many more is Napa (CA) playmaker Brock Bowers, who released his top eight schools on Sunday. Oregon State, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal, UCLA and Washington all made the cut for Bowers, who has nearly 25 offers from many of the nation's best programs. For our thoughts on how his recruitment plays out, stay tuned in at BeaversEdge for some recruiting nuggets in the coming days.

Oregon State Director of Player Personnel Talks Recruiting

As we already stated, recruiting never really stops. Even in the midst of a virus outbreak and a new dead period, coaches from every school in the country are continuing to recruit using any means of digital communication possible. For all the details on how the Oregon State staff is approaching the situation and much more, BeaversEdge talked to Director of Player Personnel Darrick Yray and the full Q&A can be seen for free using the link below. "At the end of the day, we are focused on relationship building." Q&A With Darrick Yray: How Has OSU Recruiting Changed Amid COVID-19?

2021 TE Carlton Brown Adds Offer