BeaversEdge - WBB: Von Oelhoffen Set to Join Beavers’ Squad

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: BUY or SELL: Deshaun Fenwick will win starting job | Top 10 Offensive Players: No. 10 Zeriah Beason

CORVALLIS – Talia von Oelhoffen has graduated high school early, and will join the Oregon State women’s basketball team this season, head coach Scott Rueck announced Friday.

Von Oelhoffen signed a National Letter of Intent with the Beavers in November. She will be available to practice and play with the Oregon State team upon passing all university health protocols.

“Talia is a very special person and player, and we are all excited to welcome her to campus,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We have been looking forward to having her here since she committed to Oregon State, and now we are happy she will be joining us about five months earlier than we had originally planned. As the prospect of a high school basketball season dimmed for her, the opportunity to grow and develop alongside her teammates at the next level became increasingly appealing. Talia is excited to join us, and we are ready to welcome her to the Oregon State women’s basketball family. I personally would like to thank all those who helped Talia navigate the details of this process.”

Von Oelhoffen, who was named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Top-25 this season, is a five-star recruit and checked in as Collegiate Girls Basketball Report’s No. 14 rated player in the nation. She is a three-time Adidas All-American and was named conference Player of the Year on three occasions. Von Oelhoffen earned Washington 2B Player of the Year honors and helped her team win a state title in the 2018-19 campaign.

In just three seasons of high school basketball, Von Oelhoffen recorded 2,392 points, placing her on pace to become the all-time leading scorer in Washington State history. She earned Washington 4A All-State honors and was the Adidas Gauntlet leading scorer in 2019. Von Oelhoffen helped her team reach the Adidas National Championship Finals three times, and was the 1v1 champion at both the Wooten Top 150 Camp and the Adidas All-American Camp.

Oregon State will take on Arizona Sunday afternoon in Tucson.