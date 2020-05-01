PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

After missing all but two games of 2019-20 campaign, Oregon State forward Taya Corosdale has been granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA and will return next season as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am proud of the way Taya handled a difficult situation during the 2019-20 season,” head coach Scott Rueck said via press release. “It is a miserable experience to have to sit out and miss a year in the sport you love."

"While we greatly missed her presence on the court, Taya remained an integral part of our team. She has done an incredible job of getting herself back to 100 percent and we can’t wait to have her on the court with us again. We are excited for all she will contribute over the next two seasons to our program and our community.”

During her sophomore season n 2018-19, the 6-foot-3 forward started 33 games, averaging 6.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. In her freshman season, Corosdale earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Honorable Mention as she made 25 starts and averaged 6.8 points per game.

Having Corosdale's floor-spacing ability, toughness, and leadership back on the floor will be big for Rueck and Co. next season as the Beavers really missed her throughout this past season. She'll be joined by a frontcourt next season that consists of Taylor Jones, Kennedy Brown*, Jelena Mitrovic, Patricia Morris, Andrea Aquino*, and graduate-transfer Ellie Mack.

* Brown's status for 2020-21 is TBA after suffering a mid-season ACL tear

* Aquino has yet to suit up for Oregon State with a pending medical issue