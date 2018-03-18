BeaversEdge.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Oregon State women's basketball team booked its third-straight trip to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, as the Beavers topped Tennessee 66-59 in Knoxville.

"I couldn't be happier or more proud of this group," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "The journey they have been on this year prepared us for this game. We knew we were going to have to deal with some adversity today, coming into a historic venue against an incredible team. All of our effort, all of our courage and all of our belief was on show today. This is a very special win not only for our team but for our program."

The Sweet 16 appearance will be the fifth in Oregon State history, as the Beavers will head to Lexington to continue their postseason run on Friday.

Senior Marie Gulich posted a double-double, going for 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as she continues her stellar season. Sophomore Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Junior Katie McWilliams finished with 15 points and six assists, while freshman Taya Corosdale tallied seven points and nine rebounds.

Oregon State shot 45.7 percent in the contest, while holding Tennessee to 33.8 percent shooting. The Beavers also knocked down 19 of their 23 free throw attempts.

The contest marked Tennessee's first ever defeat in a home NCAA Tournament game, as they entered the game with a home postseason record of 57-0.

Pivec scored Oregon State's first five points of the game, as Tennessee headed to the first media timeout up 8-5. The Beavers headed to the second trailing 19-9.

Oregon State battled back in the second quarter, scoring nine unanswered points to get back within one. The Beavers would continue to surge, taking their first lead three minutes before the break. Tennessee knocked down triple at the buzzer to head to the half up 26-24.

The teams went back and forth to start the second half, with neither side able to create much separation. The Beaver offense exploded to end the third quarter, scoring the final nine points of the frame to send OSU to the closing period up 44-39.

Oregon State started off the fourth quarter with a triple to go in front by seven. The Beaver defense was stifling from there, and OSU took advantage, extending the lead to 12 with 3:30 left to play. Oregon State maintained control from there, taking the win by seven.

The Beavers now await the winner of Sunday evening's matchup between Michigan and Baylor.

