BeaversEdge.com

SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team used a first-half 3-point barrage to cruise to an 86-39 win over Washington Friday evening in Seattle, Wash.

“We had a great week of practice this last week,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “Our focus defensively tonight was phenomenal from the beginning, and that led to transition opportunities. We moved the ball exceptionally well, and the 3-point line really opened up for us.”

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum finished with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists, going 11-for-18 from the floor.

Junior Mikayla Pivec pulled down 19 rebounds, one short of an Oregon State record. The guard also tallied 12 points, five assists and two steals. Senior Joanna Grymek hit all seven of her field goal attempts to record 14 points.

Sophomore Taya Corosdale nearly put up a double-double, going for nine points and 14 rebounds. Fellow sophomore Aleah Goodman scored all 12 of her points in the first half, knocking down four 3-pointers.

As a team, the Beavers shot 55.4 percent from the field, and held Washington to 21.7 percent from the floor. Oregon State out-rebounded the Huskies 55-28.

Oregon State used an early 7-0 run to go in front 12-4. The Beavers followed that up by scoring 15 unanswered points to end the first quarter up 30-8. Goodman hit all four of her 3-point attempts in the opening period, including a buzzer beater from well beyond the arc.

The Beavers picked up right where they left off in the second, scoring the first eight points of the frame. Oregon State would continue to roll from there, heading the break up 56-17.

Slocum had 17 points in the first two quarters, as the Beavers knocked down eight 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.

The second half featured more of the same, as the Beavers continued to build on their lead on their way to the 47-point win.

The Beavers will head to the Palouse on Sunday for a matchup with Washington State. That game should tip at 12 p.m.