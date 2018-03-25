BeaversEdge.com

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Oregon State's outstanding 2017-18 season came to a close Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers fell to Louisville 76-43 in an Elite Eight game played in Lexington, Ky.

"Hats off to Louisville, they played a great game," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "It's hard to be more proud of this group than I am for what they've accomplished. We went through the trials, a couple losses, some success, then it all started to sink in. In about mid-January this team hit a stride that was championship level, and they played that way throughout.

"They did some things that defied the odds the last couple weeks, but I don't think it surprised those of us who have been on the inside. Also thank you to Beaver Nation. We're so grateful for their support throughout the year, and this is a year we'll never forget."

Senior Marie Gulich finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. She ends her career with a record of 116-23, and is 13th in Oregon State history with 1,203 career points. The center earned a spot on the NCAA Tournament All-Lexington Regional Team for her efforts in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.

"You can't do it better than Marie has done it this year, and that's saying something," Rueck said. "We've had incredible leaders and incredible people come through our program, and she's right there at the top of the list with them. What she's meant to Beaver Nation, what she's done for this team, the confidence she's instilled in everyone, the example that she is to anyone that's watched us play, it's phenomenal. It's what it's all about. It's just class. The truest word of competitor. She's the definition of it."

Freshman Taya Corosdale scored in double-figures, putting up 11 points and six rebounds, as she hit three 3-pointers for the second-straight game. Kat Tudor posted seven points, while Mikayla Pivec tallied five.

The defenses controlled the opening minutes, as Louisville took a 7-3 lead into the game's first media timeout. The Cardinals went in front by as many as eight in the first quarter, before ending the opening period up 14-8.

The offenses started clicking to start the second, as Louisville went in front 27-17 midway through the frame. Oregon State battled to get back within single-digits at the half, as the Cardinals took a 31-24 advantage into the locker room.

Louisville extended the advantage to 13 points four minutes into the second half, and held on from there to take the win by 33.

Oregon State finishes the 2017-18 season with a record of 26-8, the fourth-best win total in program history. The Beavers made it to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history and made the Sweet 16 for the third-straight season.