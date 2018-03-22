“It’s been a journey and to have the moments that we’ve had this year, honestly it’s rivaled what we’ve done in the past,” Rueck said. “I don’t think anyone thought that was possible in a rebuilding year. We didn’t win the Pac-12 or the conference tournament but we competed well against so many great teams and that’s prepared us to do well in the NCAA Tournament.”

OSU has been defying expectations all season as the Beavers weren’t expected to make much noise this season after losing the core of their team that had so much success over the past several seasons.

On paper, this is Baylor’s game to lose. They are 33-1 on the season and that one and only loss came at the hands of UCLA in Pauley Pavilion, as the Bears didn’t have their star player Lauren Cox and their coach Kim Mulkey as both were dealing with personal issues. Since that defeat to UCLA, the Bears have rolled. They went a perfect 18-0 in conference play and have dominated their first two postseason games.

After dispatching of Western Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and upsetting the No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the 2nd, the Beavers now face an opponent in Baylor that might be the 2nd or 3rd best team in the NCAA. The Beavers know they have their work cut out for them if they want to advance to the program’s first Elite Eight since 2016.

As head coach Scott Rueck and the Oregon State women’s basketball team ended their final practice in Corvallis before boarding a plane to Lexington, Kentucky for the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, they broke their final huddle with a simple message.

The Beavers know that very few are giving them a chance to win this game, and that sits just fine with Rueck and Co.



They’d rather be the underdog.

“When you are the underdog and you’re the higher seed you’re not expected to win but you know you have a chance and an opportunity to win,” junior guard Katie McWilliams said. “We took that opportunity and it went our way. It’s less pressure on us (to be the underdog) and we’ve had a lot of experience with those types of situations.”

The Beavers and Bears know each other very well as most of you remember the ESPN Instant Classic in March of 2016 where OSU and Baylor battled down to the wire with a spot in the Final Four on the line. OSU got the better of Baylor in a nip and tuck game that was back and forth the whole way.

Only two players on the current roster played in that game vs Baylor as Marie Gülich and McWilliams logged minutes in what Rueck calls his greatest accomplishment at Oregon State. The Beavers were underdogs to the Bears and no one expected them to win. Yet they did. It took grit, determination, and poise but OSU was able to pull it off. Now they are tasked with doing it again.

“The preparation overall was very focused and consistent,” Gülich said in recalling gameplan vs Baylor in 2016. “Everything we did, we knew exactly what we had to do to succeed. This time, it’s exactly the same. We are a different team and they are a different team but we have to prepare the same way.”

McWilliams, who will be counted to provide the Beavers with a spark on both sides of the ball knows that OSU will need to knock down the open shots they get against one of the top defenses and rebounding teams in the country.

“They like to pack in their defense and protect the paint,” McWilliams said. “We know that we are going to get open outside looks so we’ll have to hit them to be successful.”

If the Beavers hope to slow down Baylor, it’s going to start with the post defense from Gülich and Taya Corosdale. Baylor has two dynamic low post stars in Lauren Cox and Kalani Brown who are 6’4 and 6’7 respectively. Gülich knows the post defense is going to be the focal point of OSU’s defensive gameplan.

“I’m super excited for the challenge,” Gülich said with a smile. “It’s a learning experience playing against (Brown) who is so tall and strong and can affect your shots in different ways.”

When the Beavers and Bears do battle at 4:00 p.m. on Friday on ESPN2, no one outside of Beaver Nation will be expecting the Beavers to win and that’s how they like it. They know that they’ll have to prove doubters wrong in the tournament as a six seed.

“I love it,” Rueck said with a smile about being an underdog. “This is the best. This is as fun as it gets. You’re playing an incredible program on a big stage with so much at stake and that’s why we do this. If you are anything but enjoying it, you’re missing the boat. This is awesome, so let’s go see what we can do what we did against Tennessee this weekend.”