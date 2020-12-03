BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Beat Dons 89-80

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The No. 17 Oregon State women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 with an 89-80 win over San Francisco Thursday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

“That game was fun,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “It was a tough game, and we knew it would be. We were going against a team with a lot of skill, and that plays as hard as anyone. This team is still learning and forming its identity, so being challenged like that was good for us. This was a big test for us, and I am really pleased with the way our team responded. This was a really good basketball game.”

Freshman Sasha Goforth shined in her second collegiate game, scoring 24 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor. Taylor Jones had another impressive effort, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

Aleah Goodman scored 14 points to go with six assists and four rebounds, while Jasmine Simmons tallied 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Taya Corosdale filled the stat-sheet, going for eight points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

As a team, the Beavers shot 46.8 percent in the game and held San Francisco to 40.0 percent shooting. Oregon State held a 44-38 advantage on the glass.

Oregon State scored the first eight points of the game before San Francisco battled back to go in front after a quarter of play. The Dons took a 43-35 advantage in the break.

The Beavers exploded out of the gates in the second half, scoring the first eight points of the third quarter to level the score. OSU proceeded to go up 59-50 with three minutes left in the period. Oregon State took a 63-60 edge into the closing frame.

Oregon State controlled the game in the fourth quarter, taking the win by nine.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 play Sunday when Colorado visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics