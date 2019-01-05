BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS – The No. 11 Oregon State women’s basketball team battled to a tightly contested 76-69 victory over Washington State Friday evening, as the Beavers opened Pac-12 play at Gill Coliseum.

“What a great battle that was, and that’s what you expect in this conference,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “You have to give Washington State a lot of credit. I was so pleased with the way our team made plays down the stretch. In the fourth quarter we had to step up, and we did. This team closed the game out with great play. I thought we grew up as a team, and that’s a great thing as we get started in Pac-12 play.”

Washington State led with just over two minutes to play, but the Beavers battled back, as Taya Corosdale, Katie McWilliams and Destiny Slocum all hit big shots in the closing minutes to secure the victory.

Junior Mikayla Pivec led the Beavers, going 5-for-10 from the floor to finish with 14 points and seven rebounds. Destiny Slocum finished with 12 points and eight assists, while sophomore Aleah Goodman hit a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 10 points.

Corosdale finished with eight points, including a big 3-pointer with less than two minutes to play. She also pulled down nine boards. McWilliams put up nine points and five rebounds, while Madison Washington led all players with 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers out-rebounded the Cougars 49-35, as Oregon State extended its home winning streak to 11-straight.

The two sides traded buckets early on, as the Beavers took an 8-6 lead into the game’s first media break. Oregon State headed to the second quarter up 16-14.

OSU hit three 3-pointers within the first 80 seconds of the second period to go in front by nine. The Beavers continued to add to the advantage from there, going to the locker room ahead 44-31.

Pivec scored nine points in the first half, going 4-for-4 from the floor over the first two quarters, as she extended her streak to 13-straight made field goals.

Washington State scored the first seven points of the third quarter, getting back within six points. The Cougars proceeded to make the edge two with four minutes left in the third. Washington State went on to take the lead, before Corosdale hit a buzzer beater to give the Beavers a 56-54 leaded going into the closing frame.

Washington State took a three-point lead with six minutes left to play, and the Cougars were in front with 2:23 to go. Corosdale came up with a big 3-pointer to give Oregon State the lead back, and McWilliams and Slocum both converted field goals in the closing minutes help the Beavers take the win by seven.

Oregon State remains at home Sunday when the Beavers host Washington. That game is slated to tip at 2 p.m.