BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Advance to Second Round With Win Over Florida State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The Oregon State women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 83-59 win over Florida State Sunday evening in San Marcos, Texas.

“This team is playing incredible basketball right now,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “It felt like we were able to shake the cobwebs off in the first quarter, and then settle in and play like we are capable of. The rebounding was a big part of this game – I’m glad we didn’t give them second opportunities. This group competes like crazy and they are just continuing to get better and better.”

With the win, the Beavers will now take on No. 1-seeded South Carolina in the second round on Tuesday.

Senior Aleah Goodman went for 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, as she continued her stellar campaign. Taylor Jones went for 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while freshman Sasha Goforth recorded 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor.

Talia von Oelhoffen tallied seven points in her NCAA Tournament debut, and Jelena Mitrovic pulled down seven boards.

As a team, Oregon State shot 55.2 percent from the floor, compared to 35.5 percent for Florida State. The Beavers also held a 43-26 advantage on the glass.

The teams traded punches early on, as the Beavers took a 10-9 edge into the first media timeout. After a quarter of play, the two sides were level at 16.

Oregon State exploded in the second quarter, using an 18-3 run to go in front 36-22. The Beavers headed to the break in front 41-27. Goodman had 14 points in the opening 20 minutes, while Jones went to the locker room with 11.

The Beavers extended their advantage to as many as 20 in the third quarter before heading to the closing frame up 63-47. Oregon State controlled the game from there, taking the victory by 24.

The time for Oregon State’s matchup with South Carolina will be announced at the conclusion of NCAA Tournament play on Sunday.