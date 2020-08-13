BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Add Pair to Roster

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team has welcomed Jovana Subasic and Ana Teresa Faustino to its program for the upcoming season.

Subasic will join the Beavers as a graduate transfer from Washington State and will be immediately eligible to play as a redshirt-senior. The 6-foot-4 forward from Sabac, Serbia appeared in 31 games for the Cougars last season, averaging 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. She shot 45.7 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from 3-point range in 2019-20, and scored a career-high 19 points against UC Irvine in December. Subasic scored in double-figures 15 times last season, including eight such games during Pac-12 play.

On her collegiate career, Subasic is a 46.5 percent shooter from the floor and shoots over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Prior to joining the Cougars, the forward played in the Serbian National Team’s system, competing in the European Championships at the U-20, U-18 and U-16 levels, as well as the U-19 World Championships. Subasic helped Serbia finish fourth at the 2016 European U-20 Championships,.

Faustino will join the Beavers as a freshman out of Barreiro, Portugal. The guard competed for the club GDESSA in Portugal, playing with the senior team during the 2019-20 season. She was named Rookie of the Week twice last season, and was tabbed to the National Starting Five of the Week once. Faustino’s 2019-20 campaign was highlighted by a 28-point performance. The guard helped GDESSA’s U-19 squad win the national title in 2018-19, while earning MVP honors for putting up 23 points and seven assists in the final. She also made the All-Star Five in 2018-19 with an average of 17.7 points and 4.3 assists per game, and earned a spot on GDESSA’s senior squad that participated in the EuroCup for the first time in club history in 2017-18.

In addition to club ball, Faustino has competed in the Portuguese National Team system. She was team captain for the Portugal U-16 squad that earned a spot in the 2017 European Championships. The guard netted a spot at Portugal’s High Performance Center in 2016-17, and played for the U-15 squad at the CPLP Games in South Africa.

Subasic and Faustino will be joined on the Oregon State roster by fellow newcomers Ellie Mack, Sasha Goforth and Savannah Samuel.

Oregon State Athletics