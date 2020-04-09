PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and former Beaver Tres Tinkle joined Pac-12's Andy Katz in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to talk about how they're handling life at home and what it was like to have the season end the way that it did.

"It was tough to have the season end after the way we won that game in the Pac-12 Tournament," Tres Tinkle said. "We had a lot of momentum ending Pac-12 play and things were really clicking after the Utah win. For me and Kylor (Kelley), it was really tough to go out like that. For all the seniors across the country, it's a really hard thing to deal with. In terms of the positives, we're one of the few teams that ended their season with a win."

"It's tough to have the rug pulled out as we did," Wayne Tinkle said. "It felt like we were playing our best basketball of the season and who knows what could have been. UCLA coach Mick Cronin actually gave me a fist-bump on our way out of Vegas and said all the teams that ended with a win are the Co-Pac-12 Champs. I'll have to admit, I first thought it was an overreaction, but knowing what we know now, thank god we canceled things when we did. It's a lesson we'll hold on to and hopefully, it'll fuel us moving forward as we continue to build this program."

Check out the full interview with the Tinkle's from Katz below...