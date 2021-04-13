 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 4
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-13 14:23:46 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 4

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, receiver Zeriah Beason, and tight end Teagan Quitoriano as the trio talks Day 4 of spring practice...

MORE: Analysis: What are the Beavs Getting In RB Damien Martinez? | Beavers Land 3-Star RB Damien Martinez

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}