PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive backs Jaden Robinson, and Jack Kane and outside linebacker John McCartan as the trio previews the Sun Bowl vs Notre Dame!

MORE: What type of player is Anderson? | Oregon State adds major piece in four-star WR Jordan Anderson | Rivals100 WR Jordan Anderson signs with Oregon State | Oregon State lands high-potential transfer in QB Gabarri Johnson | QB Gevani McCoy brings a high floor and ceiling to Corvallis