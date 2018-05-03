Ticker
WATCH: Oregon State coaches mic'd up

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
Throughout the weeks of spring football, the Oregon State football twitter account posted short videos of several coaches "mic'd up." Check out Jonathan Smith (twice), Greg Burns, Trent Bray, Mike Riley, and Tim Tibesar in action below.

