BeaversEdge.com

WATCH: Oregon State coaches mic'd up
Throughout the weeks of spring football, the Oregon State football twitter account posted short videos of several coaches "mic'd up." Check out Jonathan Smith (twice), Greg Burns, Trent Bray, Mike Riley, and Tim Tibesar in action below.
We mic'd up @Coach_Smith at the #DamCity Showcase.— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 25, 2018
Some great behind-the-scenes video.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/lY4tFxvB3M
"It's not a race, it's your own pace."— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 24, 2018
Check out @CoachGregBurns when he was mic'd up.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/y0ilnparLn
We recently mic'd up @Coach_Bray.— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 23, 2018
Go behind the scenes with our LB coach and feel the energy.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/MfJuTTfmF3
"You got that control, then strike!"— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 27, 2018
Go behind-the-scenes with @Coach_Riley#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/XEOEHTFS0b
"Let's go. Let's go!"— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 26, 2018
Check out behind-the-scenes mic'd up video with @CoachTibs#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/ZRCZ8VWl6l
.@Coach_Smith, 🎤⬆️ pic.twitter.com/YwyOMFlEju— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) April 12, 2018