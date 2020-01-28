News More News
WATCH: Oregon State Baseball Interviews

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham, pitcher Jake Mulholland, catcher Troy Claunch, and outfielder Joe Casey as the quartet previews the upcoming baseball season.

{{ article.author_name }}