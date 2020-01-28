Hear from Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham , pitcher Jake Mulholland , catcher Troy Claunch , and outfielder Joe Casey as the quartet previews the upcoming baseball season.

----

• Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.