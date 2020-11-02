BeaversEdge - WATCH: Jonathan Smith Monday Press Conference

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as he met with the media to preview the game week as the Beavers are set to welcome Washington State to Reser Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

MORE: Mailbag: Game Week; Predictions; Breakout Players | Oregon State Commits, Targets Share Game Week Thoughts