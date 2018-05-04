BeaversEdge.com attended every practice available to the media during spring football and spoke with every single Oregon State coach. Get to know the 10 assistant coaches and head coach Jonathan Smith below!
HC Jonathan Smith - first and last interviews of spring ball (4/4 and 4/28)
RB's coach Michael Pitre - April 18th
OC Brian Lindgren - April 23rd
WR's coach Kefense Hynson - April 23rd
OL coach Jim Michalczik - April 9th
TE's coach Mike Riley - April 9th
DC Tim Tibesar - April 16th
Legi Suiaunoa - April 16th
DB's coach Greg Burns - April 25th
LB's coach Trent Bray - April 25th
SPT coach Jake Cookus - April 25th