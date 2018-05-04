Ticker
WATCH: Hear from all 11 OSU coaches during spring football

BeaversEdge.com
Staff

BeaversEdge.com attended every practice available to the media during spring football and spoke with every single Oregon State coach. Get to know the 10 assistant coaches and head coach Jonathan Smith below!

HC Jonathan Smith - first and last interviews of spring ball (4/4 and 4/28)

RB's coach Michael Pitre - April 18th

OC Brian Lindgren - April 23rd

WR's coach Kefense Hynson - April 23rd

OL coach Jim Michalczik - April 9th

TE's coach Mike Riley - April 9th

DC Tim Tibesar - April 16th

Legi Suiaunoa - April 16th

DB's coach Greg Burns - April 25th

LB's coach Trent Bray - April 25th

SPT coach Jake Cookus - April 25th

