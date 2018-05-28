CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will enter the 2018 NCAA postseason as the No. 3 national seed, as announced by the NCAA when it released the full 64-team field on Monday.

The Beavers will welcome No. 2 LSU, No. 3 San Diego State and No. 4 Northwestern State to the Corvallis Regional, which starts Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Oregon State carries a 44-10-1 overall record into the regional, which sees the Beavers hosting for the seventh time since the 2005 season. OSU is 18-2 in NCAA Regionals at Goss Stadium over that stretch.

LSU will make its first-ever trek to Corvallis and enters the postseason with a 37-25 record this season, and 15-15 mark in Southeastern Conference action. OSU and LSU have met five times previously, most recently in three games at the 2017 College World Series.

San Diego State is 39-19 this season, with a 18-12 record in Mountain West Conference play. Oregon State owns a 12-7-1 record versus the Aztecs, most recently splitting a pair of games at Goss Stadium in 2016. That two-game series marks SDSU’s only visit to Corvallis.

Northwestern State will head to Corvallis with a 37-22 overall record and 18-12 mark in Southland Conference action. The Beavers and Demons have never met.

LSU and San Diego State is slated to get underway at 1 p.m. PT on Friday, followed by Oregon State and Northwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPNU.

A Corvallis Regional Central page can be found by visiting OSUBeavers.com/2018CorvallisRegional.