Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-19 09:47:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Visitor List: Talented pass catchers visiting Oregon State this week

Pj4qnrjdse8anssgrvfk
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com
Cgpmysgmjgu3rm80vs2e

Under head coach Jonathan Smith, the Beavers seem to be more aggressive with having top in-state prospects visit during spring football, as after every practice there seems to be multiple recruits tweeting about their OSU practice visit.

There have also been several out-of-state targets that have visited Oregon State, with a few of them being guys OSU has already offered and are top targets.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}