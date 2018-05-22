Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 16:51:50 -0500') }} baseball Edit

VID: Pat Casey, Zak Taylor and Kyle Nobach preview matchup vs UCLA

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
@b_slaught
Senior Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}