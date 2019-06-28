Wayne Tinkle added one of the best unsigned big men in the 2019 class on Friday when Dallas, Texas center Dearon Tucker committed to Oregon State.

Tucker held offers from other power five schools such as Wake Forest and Penn State, but narrowed his choices down to DePaul, Penn State, Coastal Carolina and Oregon State on June 19th.

Tucker joins Jarod Lucas, Gianni Hunt, Julien Franklin, Sean Miller-Moore, and Shengzhe Li in the class of 2019.