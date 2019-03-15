BeaversEdge.com

Tyjon Lindsey has an effect on Justin Baker's recruitment
In recent years, college football recruits have mentioned the likes of Sean Mannion and Brandin Cooks when it comes to being familiar with Oregon State football. Now, that's starting to change.For ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news