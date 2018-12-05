BeaversEdge.com

Twitter reacts to Jermar Jefferson being named Pac-12 freshman of the year
Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson had a record breaking season as a true freshman in 2018. Here's what the Twitter world had to say about Jefferson being named the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year.
1,380 rushing yards in his rookie season? 🔥 That’s how you make a statement.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 5, 2018
.@BeaverFootball's Jermar Jefferson is this year’s #Pac12FB Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.
Tune in to Inside Pac-12 Football: All-Conference Awards now on our app: https://t.co/ZhZuI5ezsa pic.twitter.com/fAcfRj00XU
Great honor for Jermar Jefferson named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of Year. I thought he would be 2nd team RB, had more yards & TD’s than 2nd team Myles Gaskins (lifetime achievement) & Zack Moss (Utah won South; missed last 4 games). Jefferson averaged 110 ypg in Pac-12 action— Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonosu) December 5, 2018
The 2018 Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year award goes to Jermar Jefferson! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/zh7WVRxwmN— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 5, 2018
Did Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson get snubbed in Pac-12 all-league voting? The numbers say the coaches didn't do much digging. https://t.co/hZzfVKVt33— nick daschel (@nickdaschel) December 5, 2018
1,380 rushing yards— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 5, 2018
12 rushing touchdowns
7 games of 100 or more yards, including 2 of 200 or more
Leads all freshmen nationally in rushing
Jermar Jefferson is the natural choice to be named Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/cnCj9Qhi9o
Jermar Jefferson was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after earning 1,380 rushing yards this season, the sixth-most in Oregon State history. He grew up going to school blocks from USC. ICYMI, I wrote a feature on him about a month ago: https://t.co/6chIOTM9q2— Blake Richardson (@rblakerich_) December 5, 2018
Well earned PAC-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honor for OSU’s Jermar Jefferson. Broke the single season freshman rushing record in Corvallis this year...— Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) December 5, 2018
Jefferson joins best all-time Pac-12 freshmen RBs— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) December 5, 2018
1. LaMichael James, UO, 1,546
2. Jermar Jefferson, OSU, 1,380
3. Nick Wilson, UA, 1,375
4. Royce Freeman, UO, 1,365
5. Myles Gaskin, UW, 1,302
6. Jacquizz Rodgers, OSU, 1,253
7. Chris Polk, UW, 1,113
8. Darrin Nelson, Stan, 1,069 pic.twitter.com/SADAoMcIe6
Jermar Jefferson has won Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. Jefferson rushed for 1380 Yards. @BeaverFootball #GoBeavers— WestCoastCFB (@WestcoastCfb) December 5, 2018
You’re telling me J.J. Taylor is a first team running back, but the freshman Jermar Jefferson who ran for 6 more TD’s and only 54 yards less than Taylor get honorable mention? I don’t understand— Griffin Sissel (@GSissel) December 4, 2018
Aso, #WSU's Max Borghi was @pac12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honorable mention. In another year, I think Borghi could've won that, but Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson was too impressive. Borghi did get votes, though.— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) December 5, 2018