Twitter reaction: Oregon State wins national championship
The Oregon State Beavers are national champions, and the twitter world erupted right after Kevin Abel threw his final strikeout to end the season. Check out some of the best tweets from right after the game below!
THAT'S THE GAME! THE BEAVERS WIN THE 2018 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/C9QQRjhGhj— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 29, 2018
Two words: NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/ju8lXWjmfH— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 29, 2018
!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/6QgNC5mz0l— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 29, 2018
Congratulations @BeaverBaseball the 2018 NCAA Baseball Champions! #BackthePac pic.twitter.com/q6xRzax6EU— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) June 29, 2018
He's a FRESHMAN! pic.twitter.com/ywhGoW2JIM— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 29, 2018
THE CHAMPS ARE HERE! pic.twitter.com/rdA77xe55E— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) June 29, 2018
The Oregon State Beavers the College World Series 2018 National Champions! OSU defeats Arkansas 5-0 behind a gem of a performance from freshman Kevin Abel. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Y0KSL3bmHI— Brenden Slaughter (@b_slaught) June 29, 2018
Kevin Abel turned in a performance of a lifetime, and @BeaverBaseball is the national champ.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 29, 2018
Learn more about Oregon State's clutch freshman: https://t.co/YbxgQnrYvl pic.twitter.com/fLMFxe3a4d
Celebrate #BeaverNation!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/sgkxGELjuS— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 29, 2018
Congrats to #WhiteSox No. 4 overall pick @NickMadrigal_3 and his @BeaverBaseball teammates on winning the College World Series! pic.twitter.com/WyC9z8slL8— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 29, 2018
NATIONAL CHAMPS! Get inside https://t.co/EBhZhqS2tf with this epic promotion to celebrate! https://t.co/l7uc7a2sSi— BeaversEdge.com (@Beavers_Edge) June 29, 2018
WORLD. SERIES. CHAMPIONS.— ESPN (@espn) June 29, 2018
Oregon State claims its third national title in baseball. pic.twitter.com/zp0M5HLAG4
Oregon State wins the #CWS!— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 29, 2018
Beavers beat Arkansas for their third national title in school history 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YyaffkubXw
THEY DO IT.— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 29, 2018
OREGON STATE IS ON TOP OF COLLEGE BASEBALL ONCE AGAIN!#CWS pic.twitter.com/6RhvmrIUVx
.@OregonState is the 2nd team to win the College World Series after losing both its opening game and Game 1 of the CWS Finals; the other was Oregon State in 2006.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2018
They are the 4th school to win the College World Series in each of its first 3 visits to the championship round.