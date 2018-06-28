Ticker
baseball

Twitter reaction: Oregon State wins national championship

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

The Oregon State Beavers are national champions, and the twitter world erupted right after Kevin Abel threw his final strikeout to end the season. Check out some of the best tweets from right after the game below!

