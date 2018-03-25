BeaversEdge.com

On Sunday, Oregon State fell to No. 1 seed Louisville 76-43, but defeated Western Kentucky, Baylor, and Tennessee on the way to the Elite 8 matchup. The Oregon State twitter-sphere was buzzing about OSU's remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament.
So proud of @BeaverWBB 🧡 The work you faithfully poured into the grind will live on forever- you put yourselves in the history books as ELITE by every standard #GoBeavs #jeff #lerv— Sydney Wiese (@swiesebaby24) March 25, 2018
Together.— Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) March 25, 2018
Thank you for your support. We couldn't have done it without you, #BeaverNation. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/vSUiTUPd4z
Thank you @BeaverWBB and @mary_gulitsch.— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) March 25, 2018
Congrats on an amazing season we are so proud of you. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Nv5hyxgArN
Final: Louisville 76, Oregon State 43 #ncaaw pic.twitter.com/J4kybQArRd— Hoopfeed.com (@hoopfeed) March 25, 2018
Oregon State women’s basketball goes down in the @ncaawbb Elite Eight but what a great run and great season! #BackThePac #Pac12WBB https://t.co/uNjpzlNbuF— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 25, 2018
What a season! And we have loved cheering for you every minute of it! https://t.co/9nHuLPQvqL— Oregon State Band (@OregonStateBand) March 25, 2018
Thank you @mary_gulitsch for continuing the legacy of elite leadership on and off court set by so many before you. We will miss you but rest assured @BeaverWBB isn’t going anywhere. Who’s next?!? #Together #GoBeavs— Zack Lassiter (@ZackLassiter) March 25, 2018
Proud as always to be a Beav! Great season @beaverwbb smashing expectations as always and being a force to reckoned with!— Jamie Scott (@jamiegracescott) March 25, 2018
Another historic run under Scott Rueck and his elite staff. @BeaverWBB will be back in the dance soon #GoBeavs— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) March 25, 2018
Beaver Nation and @BeaverWBB Together all season. Thank you to both for an ELITE season. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/n5I3ur7gzu— OurBeaverNation (@OurBeaverNation) March 25, 2018
Congrats on a fantastic season! #gobeavs https://t.co/HKw5hZNmAx— Oregon State Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) March 25, 2018