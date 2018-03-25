Ticker
Twitter Reaction: Oregon State defies the odds by reaching Elite 8

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

On Sunday, Oregon State fell to No. 1 seed Louisville 76-43, but defeated Western Kentucky, Baylor, and Tennessee on the way to the Elite 8 matchup. The Oregon State twitter-sphere was buzzing about OSU's remarkable run in the NCAA Tournament.

MORE: The Dam Board

