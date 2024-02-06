With Wednesday's signing day basically a wrap for the 2024 class, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney turns his attention to the recruitment of the top 2025 QBs in the Rivals250, as eight of the top-10 pro-style quarterbacks in the 2025 class are already committed but many are still hearing from other schools. 2025 QB RANKINGS: Pro-style | Dual-Threat

Advertisement

This could end up being the most interesting recruitment of the 2025 class. The five-star quarterback made an early commitment to USC and he’s still locked in with playing for coach Lincoln Riley. But Georgia coach Kirby Smart has made it a top priority to flip the Carrollton, Ga., standout to the Bulldogs. Lewis has taken multiple visits to Athens, including this past weekend when Smart sat next to him at the basketball game. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM *****

The five-star will contend for No. 1 overall ranking in the 2025 class, and Underwood basically committed to LSU over Michigan. He had taken numerous visits to Baton Rouge, loved the offense under Jayden Daniels, has a great relationship with coach Brian Kelly, position coach Joe Sloan and others, and wanted a pass-first offense. There are no signs that Underwood is looking anywhere else. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM *****

The four-star QB from Saraland, Ala., committed to Texas in June during his second visit to Austin and well before the Longhorns made a run to the College Football Playoff. Lacey remained locked in despite former coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide trying to get him to flip to Alabama. Five-star teammate Ryan Williams is going to Tuscaloosa and Alabama won’t stop, but Lacey has shown no serious signs of flipping yet. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM *****

Alabama, LSU and Tennessee were the favorites for MacIntyre and after Underwood committed to the Tigers and the coaching change in Tuscaloosa, Tennessee became the team left standing. That’s not to say the Volunteers weren’t a serious option all along, especially as MacIntyre has loved coach Josh Heupel’s offense so it would be a surprise if flip candidates emerged. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM *****

The four-star lefty committed to Notre Dame in September but then transferred back to Lucedale (Miss.) George County from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will not stop trying to flip Knight since he’s an in-state kid and very talented, but there are some concerns about only completing 50 percent of his passes upon returning to his old high school. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM *****

There is significant news to watch around new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien possibly leaving Columbus before he could unpack for the Boston College head coaching job but it shouldn’t impact St. Clair, who always wanted to play for the Buckeyes and will now get his opportunity. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM *****

Yes, Michigan missed on five-star Bryce Underwood but Smith is a phenomenal pickup for the Wolverines and has exceptional dual-threat capabilities that should work well in new coach Sherrone Moore’s offense. The Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot standout threw for 2,223 yards with 29 touchdowns and four picks last season, and also ran for 715 yards and 19 touchdowns. Just another weapon for Michigan to utilize. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN FANS AT MAIZEANDBLUEREVIEW.COM *****

After struggling in the season opener against a devastating Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei defense that pressured him every play, Longstreet rebounded and had a phenomenal junior season in which he threw for 3,013 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, and also ran for 645 yards and seven scores. His recruitment is still a little murky but he was at Texas A&M over the weekend and the reports were positive. *****

His father played at Oregon before being a first-round pick. And now Smith is following the same path, transferring to San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln (his dad’s alma mater) as the four-star is already a Ducks commitment. It would be a shock to see him anywhere else. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM *****

Early on it looked like Notre Dame was the front-runner for Bachmeier but after the Irish took Deuce Knight, the four-star from Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley reset his recruitment and Stanford emerged as a main contender. His brother, Tiger, plays for the Cardinal and they were a devastating duo in high school. Coach Troy Taylor wants to throw the ball and he found his future in doing just that when Bachmeier committed to Stanford on Monday. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH STANFORD FANS AT CARDINALSPORTSREPORT.COM *****

After an early commitment to Colorado didn’t work out, Hill has a long list of contenders with Florida, Ole Miss, Louisville, Florida State, North Carolina, Georgia, Clemson and a whole host of others involved. Quarterbacks come off the board early but it wouldn’t be surprising if Hill took this a little longer because the Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County four-star wants his second pledge to be his last. *****

Early on, Washington was the main contender for Iamaleava mainly because he liked that staff and the Huskies were showing him the most interest. But that staff is now gone to Alabama and Iamaleava’s recruitment has taken off following a blowout junior season. The race is wide open for him at this point. *****

The Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth four-star quarterback committed to North Carolina in the summer before his junior season. No signs have emerged that he’s looking at others. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM *****

Florida and South Carolina are the two front-runners for Montgomery right now but this week Georgia is supposed to lay out its plans for the four-star from Findlay, Ohio. If the Bulldogs slow play Montgomery, then the Gators and Gamecocks will battle it out. If Georgia comes in hard then it’s a legit three-team race. *****

The four-star quarterback from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin committed to Florida State on April 1 prior to his junior season. He’s been recruiting for the Seminoles and looks to be totally locked in, especially after coach Mike Norvell returned and didn’t pursue the Alabama job. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM *****

Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech are the three early standouts for Washington and it’s still in the opening stages since the Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding four-star hasn’t taken many visits or thrown for coaches. After he’s done focusing on hoops, recruiting should take first priority and while his top teams might not change, many more could come in. *****

The four-star quarterback from Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert committed to Oklahoma in March before his junior season and has basically shut down his recruitment. Some photos over the weekend show Sperry and coach Brent Venables having a great time. He’s locked in. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT OUINSIDER.COM *****

Taylor committed to Mississippi State under the old regime when the offense was struggling but his pledge only got stronger once new coach Jeff Lebby was hired and the two had a chance to talk. The Macon (Miss.) Noxubee County four-star quarterback loves the vision of Lebby and how he could be molded in the offense so unless the Bulldogs’ offense completely tanks, Taylor should be good. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSISSIPPI STATE FANS AT BULLDOGBLITZ.COM *****

Only a couple weeks after Clemson started offering juniors, Hebert committed and didn’t seem to be interested in playing the recruiting game. The four-star quarterback from Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic also had Notre Dame, Penn State and a bunch of SEC programs involved but Hebert found his place at Clemson and didn’t look back. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM *****

The four-star quarterback from Laguna Beach, Calif., was all set with an early Washington commitment but when coach Kalen DeBoer left to take the Alabama job, Kollock reopened his recruitment and is starting over. Minnesota, Cal, Oregon State and others jumped on the four-star quickly and in recent weeks Baylor, Florida State, Colorado and others have reached out. *****

Houston and Oklahoma State were two other big offers for the four-star from Columbus, Texas, but 2.5 hours up Highway 77 from his house is Baylor and that’s where he committed in the summer. The Bears took a three-star quarterback from California in their 2024 class but Schobel has the ability to come in early and get playing time. Because the opportunity is there, unless there is a coaching change, Schobel looks locked in. It will be interesting if Houston tries to flip him. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH BAYLOR FANS AT SICEMSPORTS.COM *****

Hawkins had a big junior season in San Antonio and while four-star Hauss Hejny is coming in (and has a little Max Duggan in him) the four-star has the ability to come in and command early playing time. In coach Sonny Dykes’ offense, Hawkins could be a real weapon. After he committed to TCU over Baylor, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and others, Hawkins has shown no signs of looking around. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TCU FANS AT PURPLEMENACE.COM *****

Kritza has been a wild card through his high school career that started in Colorado and then he transferred to a school in California before moving to Miami (Fla.) Central and is now back in Boulder all before his junior season let out. That leads one to believe that Penn State will need to work to keep the talented but nomadic four-star. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PENN STATE FANS AT HAPPYVALLEYINSIDER.COM *****