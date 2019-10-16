PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle was one of 20 student-athletes named to the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Julius Erving Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Josh Green, Arizona

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Seth Towns, Harvard

Xavier Sneed, Kansas State

Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky

Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Precious Achiuwa, Memphis

Tres Tinkle, Oregon State

Alpha Diallo, Providence

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

LJ Figueroa, St. John’s

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse

Chris Clarke, Texas Tech

Anthony Lamb, Vermont

Saddiq Bey, Villanova

Jaden McDaniels, Washington

CJ Elleby, Washington State

Naji Marshall, Xavier

The Julius Erving Award

Julius Erving attended the University of Massachusetts and averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds per game, making him one of only six NCAA men’s basketball players to average more than 20 points and 20 rebounds per game. After two seasons, Erving made the jump to the American Basketball Association and was the league’s most recognizable player when it merged with the National Basketball Association in 1976. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four most valuable player awards and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

“The Starting Five represents our five positional awards that bring together the best in the college game today and the Hall of Famers who have paved the way, such as Julius Erving,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our selection committee has put together an outstanding watch list with talent from across the country, which should inspire fans from coast-to-coast to get involved and vote for their favorite athletes. We’re excited to watch this season unfold!”

Oregon State Athletics