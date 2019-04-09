BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State forward Tres Tinkle Tres is entering his name in the 2019 NBA Draft, but is not hiring an agent at this time.

Tinkle was selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team for the second consecutive season after averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals during his redshirt junior season. He was the only player in the Pac-12 in the top 10 in the league in all four categories.

A native of Missoula, Mont., Tinkle has scored in double figures in 65 straight games, the longest active streak in the country. He is currently seventh on Oregon State’s career scoring list with 1,661 points and ninth on the program’s career rebounding list with 670 boards.

Tinkle earned his Oregon State bachelor’s degree in speech communication this past term. He was selected to the Pac-12 All-Academic Second Team in 2017 and 2018 with a 3.25 cumulative GPA.