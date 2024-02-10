PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB Takes Down Utah | A Closer Look At Gevani McCoy's Numbers | WBB Previews CU/Utah | Signing Day Q&A With Trent Bray | Signing Day Central 2.0

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana is one of 55 players on USA Baseball’s preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list, which was unveiled on Friday.

Bazzana is one of four players from the Pac-12 Conference on the list, which will be re-released as a midseason watch list on April 4. Semifinalists are set to be announced May 20, with the finalists revealed on June 5. The 2024 winner will be announced June 23.

The honor is one of many for the Sydney, Australia native, who has been selected to four preseason All-America teams and is one of 33 players on the Pac-12’s preseason all-conference team.

The junior was named an All-American by multiple organizations in 2023. He batted .374 as a sophomore, tallying 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 runs batted in and a school-record 36 stolen bases. He tied for the team lead with 59 walks and was tops on the club with 30 multi-hit efforts. He was also second on the Beavers with 15 multiple-RBI games.

Bazzana is a .340 career hitter over 124 games, entering 2024 with 36 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 50 stolen bases. His 50 swipes rank fourth in the Oregon State career record books.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.