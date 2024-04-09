PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Timea Gardiner Enters Transfer Portal | Baseball In The Ranks | Beavers Sweep ASU | 2025 Recruiting Primer: TE | 2025 CB Talks OSU Offer | Day 7 Nuggets: Defense Finding Its Stride | WATCH: Spring Football Video Day 7 | 2025 WR Recruiting Primer

DALLAS – Oregon State junior Travis Bazzana has been named the National Hitter of the Month for March, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Monday.

Bazzana helped lead Oregon State to a 13-3 record in the month of March by batting .475 (29-for-61) with 27 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in.

The Sydney, Australia native walked 20 times to just three walks, and collected a .610 on-base percentage with a 1.066 slugging percentage. He was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week twice during the month.

The junior comes into the week third in the nation in batting average (.460) and fifth with 49 runs scored. He also has 17 home runs, 42 runs batted in, 37 walks, seven doubles, three triples and eight stolen bases on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home for a non-conference matchup versus Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The game will air live via the Beaver Sports Radio Network and an OSU live stream, with the direct link available at osubeavers.com.

OSU Athletics