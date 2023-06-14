PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State sophomore second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named a Third-Team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), it was announced on Wednesday.

It’s the second All-American honor for the Sydney, Australia native this season. He was named a second-team selection by Collegiate Baseball earlier this month.

It’s the second consecutive day Bazzana has received a postseason honor after earning First-Team All-Region recognition by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

This year, he’s also been selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team as voted upon by the conference’s coaches, in addition to being named to the All-Defensive Team. Bazzana was also selected to the All-Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Baton Rouge Regional teams.

Those are just his on the field honors. Last week, he was named an Academic All-America Third-Team selection by College Sports Communicators.

Back to the field, Bazzana, who was also named a Freshman All-American last season, broke the OSU single-season record with 36 stolen bases in 2023. He’s currently tied for the Pac-12 lead with 59 walks, which are tied for the third-most in a single season by a Beaver. He also led OSU with a .374 batting average, 20 walks and three triples. Bazzana finished the season second on the team with 55 runs batted in and was third with 11 home runs.

The Beavers have now had at least one NCBWA All-American in every season since 2017 – excluding 2020 when no All-America team was presented.

OSU Athletics

