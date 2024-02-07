PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named a preseason First-Team All-American, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced on Tuesday. He’s also been selected as a preseason Second-Team All-American by Baseball American

It’s the third and fourth times the Sydney, Australia native has been recognized this preseason, following similar honors from D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.

The junior was named an All-American by multiple organizations in 2023. He batted .374 as a sophomore, tallying 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 runs batted in and a school-record 36 stolen bases. He tied for the team lead with 59 walks and was tops on the club with 30 multi-hit efforts. He was also second on the Beavers with 15 multiple-RBI games.

Bazzana is a .340 career hitter over 124 games, entering 2024 with 36 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 50 stolen bases. His 50 swipes rank fourth in the Oregon State career record books.

Bazzana and the Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.